Thunder Bay residents taking home less money, StatsCan finds

People in Thunder Bay, Ont., took home slightly less money in 2016 than they did the year before — but the number of children under 17 living in low-income households also dropped slightly.

New data from Statistics Canada found that the median after-tax income of people in Thunder Bay was $52,060, down half a per cent from $52,340 in 2015.

Nationwide, the median after-tax income was $50,620, up from $50,550 in 2015.

The percentage of children in the city living in low-income households dropped from 23 per cent in 2015 to 21.9 per cent in 2016.

The national average was 19.6 per cent.

A person is considered low income if their family's after-tax income is below half of the median after-tax income for a family of their size.

Statscan credits the lower number of children in low-income environments to increased government spending on child benefits.

"In 2014, the median federal child benefit received by couple families with children was $2,620. This rose to $3,350 in 2015 and to $3,860 in 2016," according to a news release from the agency. "For a lone-parent family, the median federal benefits rose from $3,760 in 2014 to $4,490 in 2015 and then to $5,060 in 2016."

Children from single-parent families were still more likely to live in low-income households than those raised by couples.

Nearly 50 per cent of children in single-parent families were low income compared with less than 12 per cent of those in two-parent families.

The data comes from personal income tax returns filed in the spring of 2017.