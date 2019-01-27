Thunder Bay police say missing 15-year-old found safe
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 15-year-old girl reported missing has been found safe.
Starlyn Gloria Spence had been reported missing after being last seen Friday
Starlyn Gloria Spence had last been seen around 11 p.m. on Friday Jan. 25. in the Arthur Street area, according to city police.
On Sunday, police said that she had been located and called off the missing person search.