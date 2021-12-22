'It's going to be worth it': Northwestern Ontario bison farm rides out COVID-19, drought

Stanley Hill Bison farm Duration 1:13 Stanley Hill Bison, northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont. raises the huge animals for market on a 70 acre farm. 1:13

When most people think of bison, thundering herds of the shaggy animals running through open plains or grasslands of the prairies may come to mind.

On Stanley Hill Bison farm, located north of Thunder Bay Ont., that scene is a little different. Especially in the last year as drought conditions and the pandemic present unique challenges.

The farm has been raising these huge beasts for some time and have developed a keen customer base.

Tim Janssens runs the farm with his wife Ashley. He said starting a bison farm grew out of a childhood interest.

"I grew up on a dairy farm," said Janssens. "And I've always loved bison."

"I bought two when I was 17. So one day my wife said I needed to start a hobby and the rest is history," he said.

Ashley and Tim Janssens stand in front of just a few of the 50 plus bison that roam their farm north of Thunder Bay, Ont. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

The Janssens started their farm in 2016 and began selling bison meat in 2018. The farm has roughly 70 acres, which is fenced-in, with normally between 50 and 55 bison on the property. That works out to slightly more than one animal per acre.

Ashley Janssens said there are no plans to expand the herd, as they have had a few challenges due to weather.

"This past year and the year prior, we've had such a drought that I wouldn't want more than 55 animals," she said. "The drought has really wreaked havoc on the pasture because we are so dry this year and we're in sandy soil."

Bison are large animals.The cows range from between 240 and 360 kilograms and the Janssens breeding bull, named Ferdinand, is estimated to be around the 900 kilogram mark.

Ferdinand's son tips the scale at 270 kilograms and is also what's called a "chaser bull."

A cow bison can weigh between 270 and 400 kilograms, while mature bull can be double that. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

Ashley said the chaser bull chases the cows but never actually gets to do the deed. The breeding bull - in this case Ferdinand - sees the chaser and makes sure he gets there first.

"We do get a better conception rate if we do have a chaser bull," she said. "We've had 100 percent conception rate for three years now, so that's been pretty cool."

Ashley said when it comes to birthing, the bison do that on their own. She said they just keep an eye on things and see what's going on.

"Sometimes we don't know if they're pregnant or not," she said. "And all of a sudden we have a little guy running around the field, which is kind of cool. But we don't check them as they're basically wild animals."

Tim said the animals they process at Stanley Hill Bison tend to be 450 kilogram animals, and provide a lot of red meat.

Bison like this one are a prime source of lean, red meat. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

He said there's less fat in bison meat and a lot less cholesterol. It's also lower in calories than chicken but is considered a wild game meat.

"So you would cook it as you would moose or something like that," he said. "It is also considerably more flavourful. We know the difference between a beef product for sure. Just don't over cook it."

The Janssens said between the drought and COVID-19, running the bison farm has been a challenge.

They have a young family to raise and both of them have other jobs to help support the farm and pay the bills. But they said they are hoping better things are ahead.

The Janssens noted the increase in local buying during the pandemic has definitely helped them out.

"Ashley said if we were going to do it, we're going to do it 100 percent, " Tim said. "I just keep telling her one day it's going to be worth it."