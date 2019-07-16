Stanley Cup makes its return to Thunder Bay, Ont.

The city is always abuzz with excitement when hockey's holy grail comes to Thunder Bay, Ont.

Fans lined up out the door of the DaVinci Centre to wait for their turn to meet NHL player Robert Bortuzzo of the St. Louis Blues and have their photo taken with the Stanley Cup at a public event on July 16.

Bortuzzo, who was born and raised in Thunder Bay, said it was a special opportunity to spend his day with the cup in his home community.

"I'll never be able to truly repay what this community has meant for me in my career in terms of growing up and playing hockey as a young kid here. But I thought it meant a lot for me to come and give the chance for some people to see the Stanley Cup and put some smiles on some faces."

Bortuzzo spent his morning with family and friends, before holding a public event at the DaVinci Centre and then visiting the George Jeffrey Children's Centre in the afternoon.

Bortuzzo said the best part was watching the reactions of children as they touched the trophy.

"You could just see the awe on their face when I'm carrying it in or when they get to take a picture with it or kiss it. I was a kid at one point and I knew how much this trophy meant, so to see kids wide-eyed and with such a big smile on their face is the most special thing."