Thunder Bay police have charged a Toronto man in connection with a number of violent incidents in the northwestern Ontario city, including a homicide that took place Pearl Street in May.

The 24-year-old was arrested Monday evening following a standoff with police.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Ambrose Street at about 5:30 p.m. ET as a result of an investigation involving the suspect.

The standoff began when police arrived and concluded when the man was arrested at about 7:50 p.m.

Police said he now faces a charge of first-degree murder over the Pearl Street homicide, which took place on May 15.

James Chapais, 41, of Thunder Bay was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

The accused also faces two counts of attempted murder using a firearm stemming from incidents on Ambrose Street on Aug. 21 and on Pearl Street on May 9.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Police said Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is also investigating the standoff, but no further details about that organization's involvement have yet been provided.