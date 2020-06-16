Finding reopening balance is key in limiting of COVID-19 spread, says Thunder Bay health unit

The medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District is cautiously optimistic as northwestern Ontario begins to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but is emphasizing the importance of lasting COVID-19 measures.

"It's a little bit, you know, uncertain about how this is all going to play out as we start to reopen and start and gather more. And at the same time, I have to say I live in Thunder Bay, I go places here, and I'm very pleased overall at the measures that people have put in place," said Dr. Janet DeMille in an interview with CBC on Monday.

DeMille said the Thunder Bay District Health Unit has fielded many calls from businesses over last week, who were looking for advice and resources for reopening, following the province's announcement.

Hair salons, restaurant patios, photography studios, and tattoo parlors were among the businesses that began to open their doors over the weekend.

DeMille met with members of Thunder Bay's Municipal Emergency Control Group on Friday, the first day of regional reopening, to discuss public safety measures within the city.

"It's going to take some time for this first reopening stage, it's not like flicking a switch as we work hard to put in place all the changes to make facilities, programs and services safe for participants," said Thunder Bay city manager Norm Gale in a written statement after the meeting.

DeMille said reopening, and the advancement into summer, will require "balance" when it comes to being able to do more while still practicing COVID-19 measures such as physical distancing. She added it's important to recognize that the virus could still spread through social interactions, even though residents in the region are now permitted to gather in "social circles".

"I think people need to realize this virus is still going to be with us throughout the course of the summer and there may be clusters or outbreaks and these might be more likely to happen in crowded places," said DeMille.

Travel recommendations lifted by health unit

Following Ontario's regional reopening announcement, the health unit lifted its travel recommendation, which previously asked residents in northwestern Ontario to isolate after traveling within Canada.

"We've dropped that just recognizing that people, you know, everywhere is doing well. So people do want to travel and it does limit people considerably when they have to self isolate," she said.

DeMille said people who return to northwestern Ontario from traveling within Canada will no longer receive a recommendation to self-isolate up their return. Instead, the health unit is reminding travelers to self-monitor and to get tested immediately if they have any symptoms, or if they think they have been in contact with an individual who has COVID-19.