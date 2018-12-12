Brother of Stacy DeBungee hopes police disciplinary proceedings will lead to answers

The brother of Stacy DeBungee says he hopes upcoming disciplinary proceedings for three Thunder Bay police officers involved in what was found to be a deficient sudden death investigation will produce long-awaited answers.

Stacy DeBungee's body was found in the McIntyre River in Thunder Bay in October 2015. Within a few hours, Thunder Bay police issued a media release to say the death was not believed to be suspicious.

The next day, before an autopsy was conducted, the service said that the death appeared to be non-criminal.

Last week, adjudicator Lee Ferrier ruled that the three officers involved in the investigation will face disciplinary proceedings under the Police Services Act.

In a statement issued Friday, Brad DeBungee said he's been "waiting a long time to see accountability for the painful disrespect shown to my brother and our family by the way the Thunder Bay Police Service investigated Stacy's death."

"They decided his death was non-criminal before collecting the information needed to make that determination. This shaped the rest of their investigation."

Brad DeBungee states he's been fighting for transparency, accountability, and answers for the last five years.

"I am glad that Notices of hearing can now be served on those three officers so they have to face the accountability of a full disciplinary proceeding."

A date for the proceeding has not been set.

Lawyer Julian Falconer, who represents Brad DeBungee and Rainy River First Nations - Stacy DeBungee's home community - said in a statement that Ferrier's decision provided reason for optimism.

"This decision was a long-time coming for my clients," Falconer stated. "They have been fighting tirelessly for transparency and accountability in policing in Thunder Bay, and for answers about what happened to Stacy."

Neither Falconer nor Brad DeBungee were available for interviews.

A media release from Falconers LLP states that both Brad DeBungee and Rainy River First Nations will have standing to cross-examine the officers during the disciplinary proceeding.