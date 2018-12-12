Death of Stacy DeBungee being re-investigated, Ontario's Office of the Chief Corner confirms

The 2015 death of an Indigenous man whose body was found in the McIntyre River in Thunder Bay is being re-investigated.

Ontario's Office of the Chief Corner confirmed to CBC News that a new investigation into the death of Stacy DeBungee is underway.

The new investigation stems from the Ontario Independent Police Review Director's Broken Trust report, which was released in 2018 following an investigation into allegations of systemic racism in the Thunder Bay Police Service.

While the report didn't outright recommend a new investigation into DeBungee's death, it did recommend a new investigation be considered.

The chief coroner's office representative said the new DeBungee investigation is not yet complete, and as such, no further details were provided.

The report also recommended new investigations into the sudden deaths of nine other Indigenous people in Thunder Bay.

Those investigations are also ongoing.