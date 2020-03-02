Thunder Bay man charged over south-side stabbing

A 39-year-old Thunder Bay man is in custody following a stabbing on the city's south side on Sunday night.

Police said officers were called to Shelter House with reports that a 34-year-old man had been stabbed in the hand.

Shelter House staff provided first aid to the victim, and he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Investigation revealed that the victim had been in an altercation and argument in the area of Donald and Brodie streets earlier.

The accused was located in the vicinity, and charged with assault with a weapon.

He remains in custody pending a future court appearance.