26-year-old Thunder Bay man charged over south-side stabbing
Thunder Bay police have charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a stabbing on the city's south side.
Police were called to the 100 block of Pruden Street just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with reports of an injured male.
Responding officers located the victim, who appeared to have been stabbed.
Police said the man's injuries were non-life threatening, and he was taken to hospital.
While at the scene, police identified a suspect, who was located and arrested in the area.
He's been charged assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and two counts of breach of probation.
The accused appeared in court Wednesday morning, and was remanded into custody.