Staals fund new Smilezones for kids needing medical care and therapy

Kids in Thunder Bay, Ont., who need medical treatment and therapy now have some comfortable and cheerful new rooms to do it in -- and they can thank some hometown hockey heroes for their good fortune.

The Staal Brothers, of the National Hockey League, helped pay for the so-called Smilezones with an $80,000 contribution from their Staal Family Foundation, according to a news release.

They created the spaces — which feature brightly coloured murals, comfortable furniture, new therapy equipment and play areas — in partnership with another hockey player-founded organization: The Smilezone Foundation, co-founded by former NHL player Adam Graves.

Mark, Eric, Jordan and Jared Staal cut the ribbon on the Smilezones Tuesday at George Jeffrey Children's Centre, one of two locations with the new spaces; the other is the Thunder Bay hospital.

"You start a foundation, you raise the money, and sometimes you don't get to see where it goes or the change it's making," Mark Staal told CBC after the ribbon-cutting. "This is very tangible. You walk in, and you see the renovations they've done .... very cool. Very proud to be a part of it."

The main waiting area at George Jeffrey was one area to get spruced up in the renovation. It now sports colourful beanbag chairs, an art desk loaded with crayons, a play area and brightly-coloured walls.

George Jeffrey board member and parent ambassador Lucy Goldberg has a 13-year-old who has been going to therapy there for 10 years.

"We can't get him passed the main floor where the iPads are," she said of the new renovations.

Asked how he felt knowing about the difference the changes were making in children's lives, Staal said, "Me and my brothers, we all have kids of our own, and we know what it's like to take our kids to the doctors office. ... we know that waiting or being in a room with a three or four-year-old can be taxing on them and the parents, and to have a space where they can just play and relax and enjoy coming here is great."