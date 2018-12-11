The organizers of the Staal Foundation Open and the Staal family say they have decided to discontinue the golf tournament that helps raise money for charities in northwestern Ontario.

Board chair of the Thunder Bay Golf Classic, Walter Flaza, said after consulting with stakeholders and volunteers, the board decided to take a hiatus from the event with a five-year track record.

"I do believe that the board of directors had a very difficult time with this because of its importance to the community," former tournament director, Ken Boshcoff told CBC News. "There's a combination of factors and one of them is the difficulty of securing [an] adequate number of volunteers."

He said having gone through organizing the event and trying to find volunteers, he noticed a "downward trend in the number of people coming forward," which meant that the remaining volunteers had "more work to do."

He said some of the front-line volunteers put in more than 12 hours a day at the event, which is a lot of time for people not getting paid.

"I think it's a lot to ask, so I understand the board's decision," Boshcoff added.

The Staal Foundation Open started in 2014 and has raised more than $1 million for local charities.

According to a written statement from officials at the foundation, crowds of 14,000 came to the tournament every year to not only witness some of the up-and-coming golfers but also to meet some NHL athletes.

Ken Boshcoff said he noticed a "downward trend" in volunteers when he was organizing the golf tournament. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"After five very successful years ... it is clear that the Board and our partners that the event has accomplished a lot for the region for which we area all proud," Flaza stated.

Boshcoff said he believes that the dwindling number of volunteers is not a negative reflection of Thunder Bay.

"I would think that sometimes a year or two breather could restore it," Boshcoff added.

"It would take a combination of the PGA Tour, volunteer community, the golf course as a full partner and the Staal Foundation and the Staal family themselves," he said, adding that with four major factors involved, the annual summer golf tournament "is not a simple event to produce."