St. Pius X School students unveil medicine garden to share Indigenous knowledge

St. Pius X School in Thunder Bay held a ceremony on National Indigenous People's Day to unveil their new medicine garden.

Laura Sutton's Grade 1 class collaborated with the Grades 4, 5, and 6 students from the school's Ojibwe language class. They planted traditional Indigenous herbs such as sweetgrass, lavender and sage.

The students also received help from the Grade 7 and 8 students at Bishop E. Q. Jennings who designed and built the garden boxes.

Grade 6 students Ronan Needham and Xavier Macgillivray helped build the medicine garden. Both said getting to plant and learn about the herbs was a cool experience.

While Needham and Macgillivray will be leaving St. Pius X at the end of the school year to go to middle school, Macgillivray said he hopes younger St. Pius students can take part in the medicine garden.

"When they go into Grade 6, and Grade 5 and Grade 4, [I hope they learn] this [Indigenous] language," said Macgillivray. "And then they could do this all over again and do what we did and talk in front of the younger people."

St. Pius X Ojibwe language teacher Shannon Kasstan (left) and Grade 1 teacher Laura Sutton (right) worked together with their students over the course of the school year to create the medicine garden. (Taylor O'Brien/CBC)

For first-grade teacher Laura Sutton, she said her goal with developing the medicine garden was to educate young students on the purpose and use of Indigenous plants and medicines.

"We do have a growing population of Indigenous students at our school, and it's just a nice opportunity for them to have a chance to share what they know already, and then teach other children about a different culture. Something that's all around us here in Thunder Bay"

Similar projects such as the creation of a medicine garden for the Indigenous Gathering Circle Project in Wellington County have highlighted how creating medicine gardens in communities can encourage reconciliation and learning about Indigenous culture.

As a result, Sutton said letting the Grade 1 students play a big role in building the medicine garden let them learn more about herbs in the Thunder Bay region and how Indigenous people traditionally use them.

"They were the ones who really sort of gained that language," said Sutton. "And they learned about the different things that the different plants could do … Things like lavender. One of the things they talk about is how it's good for mosquito bites, it actually gets rid of the itchiness. And that's something they went around telling so many people about. They did presentations, they went from class to class and talked about them."

St. Pius X teacher Laura Sutton cuts the ceremonial ribbon with one of her students to present the new medicine garden. She says her students learned about different herbs and their medicinal uses, such as lavender being used to remove itchiness from mosquito bites. (Taylor O'Brien/CBC)

In addition, Sutton said she and the Ojibwe language teacher, Shannon Kasstan, made the focus of the project on communication, creativity and critical thinking, which are all skills the students can carry with them and use throughout their lives. Sutton said she hopes similar projects will continue next year and teachers can bring their own areas of interest into the classroom.

"It was just a really great project all around that was able to bring in culture and communication with the different schools. And that collaboration piece was awesome."

Sutton said the medicine garden project can continue for years to come through maintaining the herbs. She said St. Pius X school plans to harvest the sweetgrass and sage and use them in the Ojibwe language class next year.