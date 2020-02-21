St. Patrick High School students learn video game design skills from experts

Over the past year, grade 12 students at St. Patrick High School have been participating in a program that has allowed them to learn the ins and outs of video game creation.

The program is facilitated Youth Fusion, a not for profit organization, and brought mentors into the classroom, one of which is an associate producer from a well known video game design company.

"The creative energy here is absolutely mind blowing," said Kartik Jayaraman, associate producer for the core technology UBISoft team in Toronto, in an interview with CBC. "They wanted to create a lot of different game experiences, it will help them pursue a career that has video games in mind and creative arts in mind."

"Something different and something really spectacular"

UBISoft is a video game company with several development studios across the world, and has produced popular games such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Just Dance.

Jayaraman had been video conferencing with the class of 20 students over the course of the project, and met with them for the first time on Thursday to see the latest draft of their projects.

"I was amazed at the pace at which they made these projects," he said. "All of them had something different and something really spectacular to show."

Jayaraman said that out of the four games created by the students in the class, the art, music and sound design stood out to him the most.

Each group involved in the project had creative control when it came to design, but everyone was challenged with following a specific theme, which was "my community".

"Basically they had to create a game that captures the theme of the community, which could be the Thunder Bay community, Canada as a whole or basically whatever group...identifies them as community ," said Kelechi Iwuotie, video game design coordinator with Youth Fusion.

Students gain skills that are transferable to any career

Erin Szturm, a grade 12 student at St. Patrick High School, was a part of a team who produced a game entitled "Hollow High". The game is set in a high school environment and is described as a "horror adventure" game.

"We have a giant passion for our community for our teachers and for each other, as this is where we spend most of our time, so we developed a game revolving around that," she said. "We included design choices and styles and genres that we found that we loved the most."

Steve Diana and Kevin Figliomeni teach the students involved in the project. They said the experience has been rewarding for the students, and has prepared them for life after high school.

"Whether they go into game design or not, they're learning to solve problems creatively, and as a group," said Diana. "Those skills are transferable to any career."