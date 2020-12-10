Additional COVID-19 cases reported at Thunder Bay school

Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported at a Thunder Bay school, but the local health unit says the cases were acquired outside of the school setting.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirmed three additional cohorts at St. Martin School were sent home on Wednesday afternoon after the latest positive test results.

The first case of COVID-19 at St. Martin School was announced last weekend, with one student being a confirmed case. The affected cohort was directed to self-isolate.

A letter to the school community from Thunder Bay District medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille said there is no evidence the virus spread within the school setting. The situation is not considered an outbreak, she added.

DeMille said the health unit will only be contacting identified close contacts, with the rest of the school community not considered to be at an elevated risk of exposure and do not require testing.