Nearly all residents in two Thunder Bay long-term care homes opt for COVID-19 vaccine

Close to 99 per cent of residents in two Thunder Bay long-term care homes, including the largest in the city have started the process to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of the late last week, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and Thunder Bay District Health Unit had completed the first dose for all long-term care residents in the city who were able and willing to receive the vaccine.

That included residents at Hogarth Riverview Manor, which is the largest facility in Thunder Bay, as well as Bethammi Nursing Home, both of which are operated by St. Joseph's Care Group.

"That's a fantastic uptake rate. Our residents and their families were really overjoyed and excited to hear that they would be receiving the vaccine," said Tracy Buckler, the president and chief executive officer of St. Joseph's Care Group.

Buckler said the first start in the process was to receive consent for every resident who was to receive the vaccine. While some residents were able to provide consent themselves, there were some where home staff had to receive the consent on their behalf.

"A big undertaking to be able to contact all of the powers of attorney for personal care of substitute decision makers, make sure they have the information they need to give that informed consent," Buckler said.

While the vaccinations at the 92-resident Bethammi Nursing Home were completed in one day, Buckler said the larger Hogarth Riverview Manor was done over multiple days with a maximum of 150 residents per day.

Staff from the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre were involved in reconstituting the vials and making sure they were ready to be administered, but it was the long-term care staff members who administered the doses to each resident.

"They've established a relationship with the residents. They would know some likes and dislikes, they would know what might make people feel anxious or afraid and how to be able to manage that," Buckler said.

The second doses are intended to be administered between 21 and 27 days after the first.

About 65 per cent of the organization's long-term care staff members have received a vaccine, she added.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Thursday at Hogarth Riverview Manor on the sixth floor Tulip and Rose resident areas after one staff member tested positive. While there have been a few outbreak declarations, which are made when at least one resident or staff member has a positive test, at the facility throughout the pandemic, there haven't been any cases of significant spread through the home.

"I think there's a glimmer of hope, but we have to balance that by not giving up our vigilance and our good practices," Buckler said. "The PPE wearing, the keeping the distance, washing our hands, those things are going to remain very important."

Elsewhere in northwestern Ontario, vaccinations have started at long-term care homes throughout the region, including at Rainycrest in Fort Frances, Pinecrest in Kenora and Princess Court in Dryden.