New home for Thunder Bay residents with mental illness

Thirty-eight former residents of the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital now have a new home in Thunder Bay, Ont.

St. Joseph's Care Group officially opened its East Wing expansion on Tuesday.

The new wing of its Algoma Street facility houses the Mental Health Rehabilitation Program, which offers residents 38 private bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms, along with a kitchen, dining and living areas shared between groups of five.

"They prepare their meals together. They have their meals together. They learn how to do their laundry. They learn how to do dishes. And then over time [they] will be able to do that kind of preparation on their own, so they're more ready to move into the community and live independently," said Janet Sillman, the vice president of addictions and mental health at St. Joe's.

A kitchen and dining area in the new Mental Health Rehabilitation Program. (St. Joseph's Care Group/supplied)

New and improved treatments for mental illness mean more and more patients now recover enough to live in the community, Sillman said, and today's treatment regimes are partially focused on aiding that transition — but the LPH was designed in the 1930s, when the approach to care was more "custodial."

"When people were admitted to inpatient care, they often times stayed there for the rest of their lives," Sillman said.

For more than a decade, she added, St. Joe's has been doing what it can to deliver more recovery-oriented programs within the LPH — despite its long hallways, large rooms designed for up to ten patients, and shared bathrooms — by reducing the number of patients per room and focusing on life skills training.

"The challenge that we had was the physical environment had many limitations," Sillman said. "Here the environment is designed to support more interaction, more therapeutic care, more rehabilitation than we had in a building that was purpose built for a specific type of population."

A bedroom in the new Mental Health Rehabilitation Program. (St. Joseph's Care Group/supplied)

The area of the east wing that houses the Mental Health Rehabilitation Program is laid out in a quasi-figure-eight pattern with private courtyards for the residents.

The wing itself features a large entrance area with large windows, skylights, tables and chairs, a living wall covered in plants, and a contemplative space for spiritual practice.

"I got a note from one of the managers just the other day who said, 'You know, our clients are engaging now more than they have before. They seem to be talking more amongst themselves,'" Sillman said. "And the comment was, 'I guess that's what our design was supposed to do,' and it's heartwarming."