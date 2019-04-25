St. John Ambulance in Thunder Bay, Ont., in need of donations to replace 2 mobile units

St. John Ambulance in Thunder Bay is facing an emergency of its own. It's gone from having three mobile response units to just one. 9:08

St. John Ambulance in Thunder Bay, Ont., is asking for donations to replace its mobile first response units after two of the organization's units broke down.

The organization's Thunder Bay volunteer coordinator says the local chapter is in need of some help in order to continue providing on-site first response services at various events around the region.

"We use to have three mobile first response units [but] we recently had to put two down because we couldn't afford the repair bills on them," Bryan Edwards told CBC's Superior Morning on Tuesday.

"It actually makes it very hard to make sure everyone in the city gets their events covered," said Sandra Hastie-Black, St. John Ambulance's chief of the medical first response unit in Thunder Bay.

"We can very well go with just our own personal vehicles and a tent but then we use our units for privacy as well for our patients and we also use them as cooling and heating units as well. So basically we do need another vehicle."

Edwards says the organization has its eye on a vehicle in the Toronto area. (Bryan Edwards / Submitted) Edwards said, so far, the organization has not had to turn down any events and are continuing to be "committed to fulfilling [their] duties," however it is getting increasingly "difficult to navigate where [they] will be sending [their] unit," and where they will be sending just volunteer personnel.

Edwards said the organization is now looking for a new vehicle, or one that's been recently retired, as the cost to retrofit the units they have is costing about $89,000.

"We rely on fundraisers," Edwards said, to bring in money for the Thunder Bay branch. He said the team has been eyeing a retired ambulance that's located in Toronto, however, that's becoming difficult to obtain as the unit is going up for auction and the organization does not have a representative there.

Residents in northwestern Ontario are being asked to attend all the upcoming fundraiser events hosted by St. John Ambulance, however, Edwards said, at the end of the day, what they need is money.

"What we are appealing for right now is donations," he said. "We need money to ensure that our first responders are safe and our community is safe."

"If there is a large organization that's interested in making a donation, we'd make it worth their while as well with putting their logo on our vehicle."