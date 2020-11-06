COVID-19 case confirmed at St. James Public School in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Thunder Bay, Ont., public school, but public health officials say no evidence of the virus spreading to anyone else at the school has been found.

The case is an "individual associated with St. James Public School," Lakehead Public Schools said in a media release issued Friday afternoon.

No further information about the individual was provided.

The board said the Thunder Bay District Health Unit has completed its investigation, and no high-risk students or staff have been identified. The health unit will continue to monitor the situation, the board said.

Anyone who hasn't been contacted by public health officials is considered low-risk, and does not require testing.

St. James will remain open for in-class instruction, and further information will be provided by the health unit to the school community as required.