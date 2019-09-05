Male warned over perceived threat against Thunder Bay, Ont., high school

A 19-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man has been warned against going to St. Ignatius high school after posting what was perceived as a threat against the school on Wednesday.

Police were called about the post, which was made via the app Snapchat, at about 11 p.m. Police said the post came from a man who had been banned from St. Ignatius High School, and, despite that, indicated he planned to visit the school.

Other Snapchat users responded to the post, speculating the man was making a threat against the school, police said.

Officers located the original poster, and were able to determine the original Snapchat post was not intended as a threat.

Police said officers explained to the man that open-ended posts like his can easily lead to panic, and the man was issued a trespass notice warning him not to attend the school.

If he does, charges can be laid, police said.

Thunder Bay police school resource officers were scheduled to be at St. Ignatius on Thursday to help ensure students there feel safe.