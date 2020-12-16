Case of COVID-19 confirmed within St. Bernard School community

An individual associated with St. Bernard School in Thunder Bay has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirmed the case within the school community on Wednesday.

The school board said the affected cohort was dismissed that afternoon and all parents, guardians and staff have been contacted. No information was provided about whether the individual is a student or staff member.

In a letter to the school community, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said it is working with the school and board to investigate and manage any potential exposures within the school and any related settings, like bus transportation.

Individuals in the same class or cohort are considered close contacts, as well as some or all individuals on the same bus transportation. Those identified as close contacts are required to isolate and not attend school.

Everyone else within the school, who is not contacted by public health, is not believed to be at an elevated risk of exposure and does not require testing.

The school board also has confirmed cases within St. Martin School, where four students have tested positive, as well as Holy Family School, where there is one student case.