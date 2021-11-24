Catholic board confirms COVID-19 case associated with Thunder Bay elementary school

A case of COVID-19 associated with another Thunder Bay elementary school has been confirmed.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said the case is in an individual associated with St. Ann Elementary School.

The board says the individual has not been in the school setting for "an extended period of time," but the Thunder Bay District Health Unit has asked that all possible close contacts be dismissed and tested as a precaution.

The Catholic board and health unit are also dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 at St. Martin Elementary School, which as of Tuesday had grown to 20 cases.

St. Martin is currently closed to in-person learning.

8 new cases in Thunder Bay district

On Wednesday, the health unit announced eight new cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay district.

Five of the cases are due to close contact, one is from travel outside the region, and two are pending.

Six of Wednesday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, one is in an Indigenous community, and one is in a district community.

Three cases were also listed as resolved.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 38 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit region.

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The case is in the Sioux Lookout area.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 15 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU district.