Another storm heading for northwestern Ontario with snow, rain on the way

The first big storm of the spring is expected to arrive in northwestern Ontario overnight, with 10-20 centimetres of snow expected by the end of day Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning of hazardous driving conditions during Wednesday's commute.

The snow may not last very long though, with temperatures expected to climb to about 4 C by the end of the day, and the weather service predicts that the snow could turn to rain.

This would be the second big storm to hit the region in the past week.