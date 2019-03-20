As the temperature warms up and the snow starts to melt, the founder of a community cleanup group in Thunder Bay, Ont., says it's evident that more needs to be done to keep the city clean and environmentally friendly.

"You can see over there, we have a kitty litter box, recycling bag tangled up in the fence here," founder of StandUp4CleanUp, Joshua Hewitt pointed out while walking along Simpson Street near May Street, "and when people turn the corner, they see a big blast of trash and a fence line that's literally ... covered with trash."

Litter found along the side of Simpson Street. (Miguel Lachance / CBC)

Hewitt said he started the community cleanup group three summers ago when he noticed a "lack of pride in the city," as nothing was being done to clean up the trash found along the streets when the snow started to melt.

"I was actually staying at the Salvation Army and at the time I was looking for a way to involve myself in the community and I decided to go out there, push a shopping cart and rounded up 12 bags of garbage and from there we decided to begin hosting events," Hewitt said, adding that at the end of last year, the group collected approximately 15,000 lbs of garbage in total.

Roughly 100 hours of cleaning is already planned for this upcoming spring, Hewitt said, and he expects to collect about the same amount, "if not more," than last year.

"Despite everything going on in terms of the educational piece and what people have been seeing what we're doing around the city, it does appear that there still is a very bad presence of litter," Hewitt added, "especially this year, it seems a lot worse than last year."

Hewitt said this year, he's found a lot of hazardous materials like syringes on the streets. (Christina Jung /CBC)

He said during the spring melt, he always goes out on his bicycle to take photos of all the garbage he finds around the city. And unfortunately, this year, he said he "noticed a significant increase in the amount of litter," in particular "hazard waste" like syringes.

'Lack of connection' to the community

From condoms, to coffee cups, shopping trays, cigarette butts and plastic bags, Hewitt said throwing trash outside and not properly discarding it can not only impact the environment, but also how we appear to visitors coming to see the beauty of northwestern Ontario.

"People, like most issues, they have a lack of connection," he explained. "Any amount of trash that's put out there really impacts the wildlife and the development of that wildlife and it impacts how we look as a municipality when people come here and are touring our parks and they see all this trash everywhere."

Unfortunately, he said "it's a common theme around the city" to see a lot of "our heritage sites," landmarks and parks covered in "massive amounts of waste."

A condom found at the parking lot of Mission Island Conservation Area (Christina Jung / CBC)

Hewitt said this year, in addition to seeing a lot of discarded syringes, he's also spotted many cigarette packages thrown onto the side of the street.

"I'd really like people who do smoke to take a little more responsibility," Hewitt said, "especially if there's a garbage can present, if there's a butt can present, use the receptacles that are provided and do your own part to reduce the impact and just take some pride in your city."

Details of the next spring clean up as well as any other ones planned for 2019 can be found on the StandUp4CleanUp Facebook page.