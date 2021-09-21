Five sports tourism projects in Thunder Bay are getting a financial boost from the Ontario government.

The funding amounts to a total of $3.3 million, Greg Rickford, provincial minister of northern development, mines, natural resources and forestry, said while making the announcement in Thunder Bay on Tuesday.

The recipients are:

The Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre, which will receive $1 million to install a year-round, air-supported dome over six of its courts.

Mount Baldy Ski Area, which is getting about $934,000 to renovate its facilities to become a year-round tourist destination.

The Black Sheep Mountain Bike Club, which is receiving $760,000 to develop a year-round mountain bike trail system in Trowbridge Forest.

Lappe Ski Centre, which will use about $57,600 to install a commercial kitchen, allowing the facility to host year-round events.

Renovations to Thunder Bay's Fort William Gardens are getting a financial boost from the Ontario government. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

The remainder of the funding will go toward renovations at the Fort William Gardens in advance of the facility's hosting of the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

'Critical' Thunder Bay be year-round tourist spot

"Certainly becoming a year-round destination and a year-round sport tourism destination is really critical," said Thunder Bay tourism manager Paul Pepe. "Typically that's an area where we need to put more investment into and more attention to."

Mark Facca, president of the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre, said the dome will allow tennis and pickleball to be played on six of the clubs nine courts year-round.

Mark Facca, president of the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre, which will receive $1 million to install a dome over six courts, says it will allow tennis and pickleball to be played year round. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"It gives this opportunity for programming, both youth and adult programming," Facca said. "Hopefully, it'll bolster tourism, with tournaments and whatnot, and bring some additional members into the community, but really get people another affordable alternative throughout the winter months.

"Tennis and pickleball have really exploded over the past few years, especially with the pandemic, given it was one of the few alternatives that people could participate in."

The money is being allocated through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.