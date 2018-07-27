Meet the six new inductees into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame

A goaltender with a Stanley Cup winning hockey team, a defensive coordinator with a Grey Cup winning football team, and the only northwestern Ontario woman to win a national golf championship are among this year's inductees into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.

Golfer Lynda Devine; former National Hockey League players Dennis Olson and Dave Gatherum; one-time Canadian Football League staffer Scott Fawcett; champion runner, cyclist and triathlete Janet Sillman, and legendary local umpire Dick Hill will all be honoured at an induction ceremony on Sept. 29.

"It's actually a very diverse group this year," said Hall of Fame executive director Diane Imrie. "It covers both men and women, different areas of the region, as well as a variety of sports, so we're really pleased with the slate that was selected."

Lynda Devine

Golfer Lynda Devine remains the only woman from northwestern Ontario to have won a national golf title. (Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame)

"In terms of women golfers, Lynda Devine was it," Imrie said.

Devine won her first district golf title in 1954 at the age of 14 and won 18 more from the 1960s to the 1990s, 13 of which were consecutive. She won several Manitoba Open titles, was a three-time Manitoba women's amateur champion and won the 1968 Canadian Junior Women's Championship.

Janet Sillman

Janet Sillman's countless achievements as a runner, cyclist and triathlete include placing third in the 2005 World Amateur Cycling Championships. (Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame)

Known by many in Thunder Bay, Ont., as a vice president with St. Joseph's Care Group, Sillman was a Hammarskjold High School Athlete of the Year in 1971 and 72. As a long-distance runner, she was the first female across the finish line in races in Ontario, Manitoba and Minnesota. After turning her attention to triathlon, she became the first woman across the finish line in the Montreal World Triathlon in 1987. As a cyclist, she won her age category in the 2005 World Masters Games and earned a third place finish in the 2015 World Amateur Cycling Championships.



"[She is] a very very strong advocate for women in sport," Imrie said of Sillman. "She was one of the first females ever to run in the Ten Mile Road Race and is actually being recognized for her contributions for the advancement of females in sport."

Dave Gatherum

Dave Gatherum shut out the Toronto Maple Leafs during his National Hockey League debut. (Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame )

Gatherum was signed by the Detroit Red Wings and was called up as a backup goaltender for three games during the team's Stanley Cup winning 1953-54 season, earning a shutout in his NHL debut.

"Dave Gatherum got a 4-0 shutout against my Leafs," Imrie said with a smile. "I wish it was against Montreal, but that's OK."

He ended his playing career with the Kelowna Packers, helping them advance to the Allan Cup finals in 1958. That year he was named an All-Star goalie and an MVP.

Dennis Olson

Dennis Olson's 307 points in 432 games in the AHL made him the Springfield Indians' eighth highest point-getter ever. (Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame)

Olson was called up by the Detroit Red Wings during the 1957-58 season, but he really made his mark with the Springfield Indians of the American Hockey League, where he was a three-time Calder Cup champion.

"He was an amazing point-getter," Imrie said.

His 307 points accumulated over 432 games make him the eighth highest point-getter in the franchise's history.

Dick Hill

Dick Hill was an empire, referee, administrator, and volunteer in hockey and baseball for around 60 years. (Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame)

"Anyone that's ever been involved with baseball will know Dick Hill," Imrie said. "His license plate is 'UMP 123,' so if you see him driving around town, give him a honk.

Hill spent sixty years as a baseball umpire, a hockey referee, an administrator and a volunteer. He was the Ontario District #3 administrator for Little League from 1980 to 1998 and helped organize numerous tournaments. He was also an official during the 1981 Canada Summer Games in Thunder Bay.

When it came time for Hill to retire from refereeing hockey, Imrie said he told her, "When the kids start skating faster than me, it's time to hand in my whistle."

Scott Fawcett

Scott Fawcett was a special teams and defensive coordinator whose titles include a Grey Cup and a Vanier Cup. (Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame)

Fawcett, who grew up in Fort Frances, made his name in football as a special teams and defensive coordinator, contributing to a Vanier Cup victory with the University of Calgary in 1985 and a Grey Cup victory with the Hamilton Tiger Cats in 1999.

"Amazingly, over the I think it was 28 years, he had 10 championship titles to his credit, which is pretty impressive," Imrie said.

This year's induction ceremony is the Sports Hall of Fame's 37th annual.

