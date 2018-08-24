The search for a new tenant for the site formerly occupied by the Sports Dome will get underway in earnest over the coming weeks.

Canadian Lakehead Exhibition (CLE) vice-president of operations Lawrence Timko said the CLE board will soon be taking out advertisements calling for expressions of interest from prospective new tenants for the site, which is located on the CLE grounds, just behind Silver City.

The Sports Dome collapsed in a winter storm nearly two years ago, and was never repaired. Cleanup at the site was finally completed about a month ago, but the search for a new tenant was temporarily put on hold due to the CLE's annual family fair taking place.

The Thunder Bay Sports Dome collapsed in a 2016 winter storm. The CLE, which owns the land, has had the site cleaned up, and will soon begin searching for a new tenant. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

"The board will get together and decide when we're going to submit ads for proposals to develop the site," Timko said. "I would expect we'll be doing that in the next couple, or three, weeks."

"Hopefully we'll get some submissions that we can be satisfied with and start construction ASAP."

Timko said the board isn't targeting any specific types of businesses, but noted the size of the site — it's about 110,000 square feet — would comfortably house another multi-use recreational facility.

"Our options are all open right now," he said.