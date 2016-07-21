City of Thunder Bay looks for feedback on new splash pad in Northwood Playfield

A new splash pad is coming to the city of Thunder Bay, with the newest one being designated for the Northwood Playfield site.

City officials have already met with several stakeholders in the area, and they are now seeking feedback from residents about the proposed location for the new development.

A public open house is taking place on Wed., July 3 at the Kinsmen Youth Centre on James St. from 5 to 7 p.m.

According to Werner Schwar, the supervisor of parks and open space planning for the city, the open house has two purposes - to get feedback from people on the preferred location of the new splash pad and to envision what the future of the Northwood park could look like.

Schwar said that previous open houses - like the ones 10 years ago as part of the North End Park design process - have resulted in additional elements like beach volleyball and basketball courts being added to parks.

The construction of the new splash pad is planned to begin next year.

An online survey is also available until July 31 for residents who are unable to attend the open house until July 31.