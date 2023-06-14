Forest fire smoke leads to special weather statements for northwestern Ontario

A large portion of northwestern Ontario is under special weather statements as of Wednesday morning due to forest fire smoke.

The statements are in effect for:

Atikokan

Quetico

Dryden

Fort Frances

Rainly Lake

Kenora

Pickle Lake

Wunnummin Lake

Red Lake

Sandy Lake

Pikangikum

Sioux Lookout

"High levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires," Environment Canada said. "Smoke plumes from forest fires in northwestern Ontario have resulted in deteriorated air quality.

"Poor air quality is likely to persist today and into Thursday for some areas."

Smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations," the weather agency said.

"People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke," the statement reads.

Ontario's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said that as of Tuesday evening, there were 40 active fires in the northwest. Of those, 12 were not under control, eight were being held, four were under control, and 16 were being observed.

A restricted fire zone remains in effect for the northwest.