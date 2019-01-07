10 to 15 centimetres of snow possible for Thunder Bay, other communities, Environment Canada says

People in Thunder Bay and several other northwestern Ontario communities shouldn't put the snow shovels away just yet, as Environment Canada says another storm system will likely bring more snow starting Thursday.

A special weather statement issued Wednesday morning called for "significant" snowfall late Thursday into Friday for a number of communities, including Thunder Bay and the Superior west region, Nipigon, Atikokan, Upsala as far west as Mine Centre.

Those areas could see 10 to 15 centimetres by late in the day Friday.

The Colorado low is also expected to bring easterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h, creating blowing snow, as well as the possibility of freezing drizzle, especially close to Lake Superior.

"At this point, it appears that the heaviest snowfall associated with this weather system will remain south of the [Canada-U.S.] border where winter storm warnings are in effect," the statement said.