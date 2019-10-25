Skip to Main Content
Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Thunder Bay 2020 officially open Tuesday
Thunder Bay

Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Thunder Bay 2020 officially open Tuesday

The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Thunder Bay 2020 will officially begin Tuesday with opening ceremonies at Fort William Gardens in the northwestern Ontario city.
CBC News ·
Special Olympics is a family affair for sisters Gabby (left) and Roberta Hannusch of Thunder Bay. Roberta, who has competed in previous national Special Olympics games, is serving as an ambassador for the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, which the northwestern Ontario is hosting. Gabby will be competing in snowshoeing. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Thunder Bay 2020 will officially begin Tuesday with opening ceremonies at Fort William Gardens in the northwestern Ontario city.

The five-day event brings together nearly 900 athletes from across the country to compete in alpine and cross-country skiing, figure skating and speed skating, snowshoeing, curling, floor hockey and five-pin bowling, said Doug Henry, Games manager. 

"The athletes were mostly on a practice day Tuesday with the competition kicking off in all of the sports on Wednesday, so we definitely invite all of Thunder Bay to come out to the venues" and cheer on the competitors, he said.

The opening ceremonies, which begin at 6:30 p.m. are closed to the public, due to limited space at the arena, but they can be live-streamed through the Special Olympics Winter GamesThunder Bay 2020 website.


 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

External Links