Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Thunder Bay 2020 officially open Tuesday

The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Thunder Bay 2020 will officially begin Tuesday with opening ceremonies at Fort William Gardens in the northwestern Ontario city.

The five-day event brings together nearly 900 athletes from across the country to compete in alpine and cross-country skiing, figure skating and speed skating, snowshoeing, curling, floor hockey and five-pin bowling, said Doug Henry, Games manager.

"The athletes were mostly on a practice day Tuesday with the competition kicking off in all of the sports on Wednesday, so we definitely invite all of Thunder Bay to come out to the venues" and cheer on the competitors, he said.

The opening ceremonies, which begin at 6:30 p.m. are closed to the public, due to limited space at the arena, but they can be live-streamed through the Special Olympics Winter GamesThunder Bay 2020 website.



