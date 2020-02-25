Curlers get Special Olympics Canada Winter Games competition started in Thunder Bay

Special Olympians, Coaches, and fans gathered at the Fort William Curling Club on Tuesday for the kick off of the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

Teams from across the country will be competing over the course of the next few days, and one Daniel Fiedelleck, from Melfort Saskatchewan hopes to defend his championship title.

"I think we are pretty close, and there are a lot of different teams here that I've met," he said while describing the competition.

Fiedelleck along with his teammates took home the gold during the 2016 winter games, and he said in the past he was able to bring home two other gold medals and one silver from previous games.

Brian Kjelshus, Fidellecks coach, said he's confident his team will do well during the competition, and hopes his team will be able to enjoy themselves throughout the event.

"You try to enjoy the experience and you try to get that across to your guys that not everybody gets the chance to get here," he said. "Try to play well and if you happen to win a medal, that's a bonus."

Special Olympians and coaches from across the country line the ice to celebrate the start of the curling competition. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

For coach Gie Rogers from PEI, this is the first time he's traveled to any national competition. He said he is proud that his team has made it this far.

"It's a real adventure, it's really exciting and it's a very proud thing to bring a team here and watch them compete," he said.

Monique Gauthier, the Skip for the PEI team, said she was nervous leading to stepping on the ice, but is hopeful her team will go far in the competition after winning a gold medal in Edmonton in the 2019 games.

"It feels happy, really really happy to get a medal," she said.

Curlers took to the ice to start the competition following the curling Opening Ceremonies, which included Curling Canada Hall of Fame member Al Hackner, and world championship curler Heather Houston.

Curling is among eight sports that will be hosted throughout the city of Thunder Bay over the course of the next few days.

A full schedule of all the events during the games can be found on the Special Olympics Winter GamesThunder Bay 2020 website.

The Games wrap up on Feb. 29.