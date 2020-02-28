Special Olympics Thunder Bay Games proving to be inclusive event for athletes

From 13-year-olds to 74-year-olds, and 5 pin bowling to alpine skiing, the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games are proving to have a wide range of athletic competitions, as well as a diverse group of athletes.

Maurice Bernier, 74-year-old five-pin bowler for team British Columbia, is the oldest athlete competing at the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay Ont.

Bernier has been bowling and competing with the Special Olympics for the last 25 years, and says "It's been great all along".

"I'm proud to be with the young people because I love to help them a lot, and they like me, so we're having a good time," Bernier said in an interview with CBC News.

Bernier shared that he is able to help his fellow teammates with technical aspects of the game, and can provide support on the sidelines.

"They figure they're not doing well enough...well I go sit with them talk to them, tell them not to take it so hard," he said. "You'll be doing a lot better tomorrow."

Bernier added that not only does he share advice with his teammates, but he also gives out tokens of support, such as toonies.

"I went to the bank and I got out two rolls of toonies, and then when they get a goal or a strike I give them a toonie," he said while chuckling. "Then they try harder."

There's over a 60 year age difference between Bernier and the youngest athlete who is competing at the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay.

"Don't give up, if you don't do well today, try harder tomorrow," said Bernier when asked if he had any advice for his younger peer.

Wyatt Parker Oostendorp is 13-years-old, and is an alpine skiing competitor for team Alberta. He said the games have felt surreal to him at times, but knows his training and hard work is what got him to this point.

"Many times at night I wonder how did I get here?" he said "I already know the answer, it's just kind of hard to believe I'm at this level sometimes."

Oostendorp said that even though he's the youngest at the competition, he isn't treated any differently by his fellow Special Olympians.

"This is a really accepting environment," he said.

Oostendorp added that he had a message for his 74-year-old peer too.

"I congratulate him on a long career as an athlete and I thank him for the advice," said Oostendorp.