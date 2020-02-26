Special Olympics cauldron crafted by Westgate High School students revealed at Opening Ceremony

Leading up the the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, the community in and around Thunder Bay has contributed to preparing for the event, which is now under way across the city.

Students at Westgate Collegiate are part of the effort behind getting the large event up and running. They pitched in by designing and building a cauldron for the winter games opening ceremonies, which took place on Tuesday night at the Fort William Gardens.

The cauldron was revealed at the Opening Ceremonies, and was lit by the Law Enforcement Torch Run team.

The project was big job for the students involved, as they spent the last year planning and designing the structure.

The cauldron stands 8ft tall and will have a large flame once lit by the Law Enforcement Torch. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

"We wanted to really encapsulate Ontario and Canada...and the most obvious way would be northern scenics," said Noah Robinson, a Grade 12 student at Westgate in an interview with CBC about the design of the cauldron.

Top of the cauldron inspired by Ontario and Canadian nature scenes, says grade 12 student Noah Robinson. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

Robinson, along with Aidan Marchant, and Colin Grant are the students behind the cauldron. They received guidance from Mike Lemieux, lead teacher of manufacturing at Westgate.

The students also worked with John Gould, field supervisor at Enbridge, who assisted the students with the technical aspects of the cauldron.

The Cauldron will be on display on Thursday. Feb. 27 at Safeway on Arthur St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will be at Thunder Bay's Prince Arthur's Landing skating rink on Friday Feb. 28 from from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.