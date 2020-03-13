Special Investigations Unit investigates after male found dead outside Shuniah home

Ontario's Special Investigation unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a man was found deceased outside a home in the Municipality of Shuniah this week, just east of Thunder Bay.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a press release on Friday, officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment responded to a report of a male in distress on Copenhagen Road on March 12, just before 5 p.m.

According to police, soon after the call a male was found dead outside of a residence on Copenhagen Road.

The OPP said they notified the SIU which has invoked their mandate to investigate the incident.

OPP are not able to provide any further comment while the investigation is ongoing.