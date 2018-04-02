Spay-neuter clinic re-opens in Thunder Bay, with high demand

Demand for a low-cost spay and neuter program is high in Thunder Bay, Ont., says the executive director of the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.

The organization re-opened its spay-neuter program this week following a temporary hiatus after its veterinarian was on a leave.

"The demand is certainly high as we expected. Because of COVID in March, we did have to cancel a fair bit of appointments, so we have to play catch up on those," said Shawna Beaulieu.

"Not only our spay neuter clinic, but every spay neuter clinic in the city, I believe, is quite overwhelmed with the need."

The clinic is now only doing contactless drop-off and pick-up of animals, she said, to help deal with COVID-19 related issues.

No current adoptions

While the clinic focuses on helping control the domestic pet population, Beaulieu said in an ironic twist, the humane society has no animals available for adoption.

When asked if Beaulieu could ever remember a time with no animals available, she said, "no."

"There's always speculation because there's a lot more people working from home, and they have the time to commit to an animal," she said, but noted the shelter is often able to adopt out most of its animals.

That will change, however in the coming weeks she said. Other animals in the humane society's care are undergoing medical treatment or other training before being offered to the public.