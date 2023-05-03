Thunder Bay police have laid attempted murder and other charges against a Toronto man following a shooting in the northwestern Ontario city's Westfort neighbourhood.

The incident Tuesday in the city's south side led to a major police investigation and had sent nearby schools into hold-and-secure protocols for parts of the afternoon.

Shots were fired around 12:45 p.m. Police said they found crack cocaine and a handgun on the 20-year-old man when he was arrested.

He also faces charges of:

Possessing a dangerous weapon.

Reckless discharge of a firearm.

Possessing cocaine for drug trafficking.

Police said the shooting was targeted and believe other people were involved in the shooting. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers search an alleyway during a shooting investigation in Westfort on May 2, 2023. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

On Tuesday afternoon, a restaurant worker in the area told CBC News he heard a series of "pops."

"I came outside to see what was going on," Mitchell Wanzuk said. "The front-of-house lady told me that she saw a bunch of people run away from the Amelia apartments, and one naked guy took off behind the fire station.

"I was told there was multiple people with firearms, and that's really all I know."