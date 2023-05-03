Content
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police charge Toronto man with attempted murder in Westfort shooting

Thunder Bay police have laid attempted murder and other charges against a 20-year-old Toronto man, after a shooting in the northwestern Ontario city's Westfort neighbourhood. The incident Tuesday had sent nearby schools into "hold and secure" protocols.

Police say the accused, 20, had a handgun and crack cocaine when he was arrested

Alex Brockman · CBC News ·
A police vehicle is parked on a street. It's in front of yellow police tape.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., began investigating a shooting in the city's Westfort neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon. A 20-year-old Toronto man has been charged. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

The incident Tuesday in the city's south side led to a major police investigation and had sent nearby schools into hold-and-secure protocols for parts of the afternoon. 

Shots were fired around 12:45 p.m. Police said they found crack cocaine and a handgun on the 20-year-old man when he was arrested. 

He also faces charges of:

  • Possessing a dangerous weapon.
  • Reckless discharge of a firearm.
  • Possessing cocaine for drug trafficking. 

Police said the shooting was targeted and believe other people were involved in the shooting. It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

Three police officers in tactical gear walk down an alleyway.
Thunder Bay Police Service officers search an alleyway during a shooting investigation in Westfort on May 2, 2023. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

On Tuesday afternoon, a restaurant worker in the area told CBC News he heard a series of "pops."

"I came outside to see what was going on," Mitchell Wanzuk said. "The front-of-house lady told me that she saw a bunch of people run away from the Amelia apartments, and one naked guy took off behind the fire station.

"I was told there was multiple people with firearms, and that's really all I know."

