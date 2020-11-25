Three more COVID-19 cases identified at Thunder Bay long-term care home outbreak

Two more residents, as well as another employee, at a Thunder Bay long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak at the Southbridge Roseview home has grown to 14 residents and four staff members who are confirmed coronavirus cases.

This outbreak is the largest in a Thunder Bay long-term care home since the start of the pandemic. Previous outbreaks involved individual staff members testing positive, with no further spread through the facility.

"That is definitely a very vulnerable setting. We've seen that of course in other jurisdictions throughout the pandemic," said Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District.

"What's happening at Roseview is much more concerning, but a lot of work was done to prepare for this, even in the long-term care home, and it's very clear that there's a lot of partners who are involved right now in supporting Roseview."

The first case at the Shuniah Street home was identified last week when a staff member tested positive, which resulted in an outbreak declaration. Three resident cases were identified over the weekend, with numbers continuing to increase throughout the week.

Dr. Stewart Kennedy, the COVID-19 incident manager for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, said medical personnel are providing support at the Roseview home.

"The majority are being managed in the facility and that's been discussed with both public health as well as with the institution," Kennedy said.

"I think the care they're giving there is really good. They have some staff challenges from time to time, but they're being supported by a whole number of organizations to make sure people in that institution are well cared for."

Kennedy said as of late Tuesday night, there were three COVID-19 patients admitted to the Thunder Bay regional hospital, although none of those were in the intensive care unit or on ventilators.