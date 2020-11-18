COVID-19 outbreak declared at Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Thunder Bay long-term care home.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit said a staff member at the Southbridge Roseview home tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak declaration only applies to the Heritage unit of the facility.

The health unit said no other residents or staff members have been identified as having COVID-19 symptoms.

Provincial guidelines set out an outbreak is declared in a long-term care setting when one staff member or resident is a confirmed case.

The health unit said it is working with the home operators to investigate and manage the outbreak.