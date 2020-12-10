Three more COVID-19 deaths at Southbridge Roseview long-term care home

Three more residents at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home have died from COVID-19.

A Thursday morning update on the Thunder Bay long-term care home's website shows a total of seven resident deaths from the virus.

There are 41 active resident and 22 active staff resident cases at the home.

Facility-wide testing done at the home last weekend resulted in 13 new cases announced between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nine people in the Thunder Bay District have died from COVID-19.