Three more COVID-19 deaths at Southbridge Roseview long-term care home
Three more residents at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home have died from COVID-19.
A Thursday morning update on the Thunder Bay long-term care home's website shows a total of seven resident deaths from the virus.
There are 41 active resident and 22 active staff resident cases at the home.
Facility-wide testing done at the home last weekend resulted in 13 new cases announced between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Nine people in the Thunder Bay District have died from COVID-19.