Second COVID-19 death confirmed at Thunder Bay long-term care home

A second COVID-19 death has been confirmed at a Thunder Bay long-term care facility.

Southbridge Roseview confirmed the death on Monday morning. It's the second COVID-19 death at the facility, which remains in the midst of an outbreak.

Currently, there are 37 residents and 15 staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

In an update posted on its website, Southbridge Roseview said all positive staff members are isolating at home, and enhanced infection control measures are in place.