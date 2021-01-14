Southbridge optimistic COVID-19 outbreak at Roseview near end with no active resident cases

A COVID-19 outbreak that devastated a Thunder Bay long-term care home could be nearing its end.

For the first time since the early days of the outbreak being declared in November, none of the home's residents are considered active cases.

At least 90 residents in the 157-bed facility tested positive during the course of the outbreak, with 21 of them having died.

A Thursday update on the home's website shows only two staff members who are considered active cases.

Candace Chartier, the chief seniors' advocate and strategic partnerships officer for Southbridge, said it appears that the home is reaching the end of its active outbreak.

"We've had two rounds of testing now with no new cases in the residents," Chartier said.

"We have the staff members who are isolating at home. We're continuing our due diligence as aggressively as we have been."

Some family members, as well as the head of the union representing many of the workers at the home, spoke out publicly about concerns with the quality of care that was being provided during the height of the outbreak when a significant number of staff members were unable to work.

Chartier said many of the permanent staff members who had tested positive earlier in the outbreak have since returned to work, which has led to an increase in morale.

She said the home remains "overstaffed," following recruitment efforts that included over 60 new outside staff members being brought on board.

A significant number of medical staff, including a full-time epidemiologist that was hired, remains on site, she added.

"I think the biggest thing is giving reassurance to the home and the families that we have done a lot. We're doing the right things, and that's why the numbers are coming down," Chartier said.

Chartier said Southbridge has been in contact with both the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre about vaccinations.

"We're hoping we get it in the next couple of weeks because we have been dealing with a tough outbreak," Chartier said.

"We've got our consents all done. We're well underway. We're ready to go. We just have the resources sitting there waiting."