Respiratory outbreaks declared in two Thunder Bay long-term care homes

The first two respiratory outbreak of this season have been declared by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, according to environmental health department manager Lee Sieswerda.

The first outbreak was declared "facility-wide" at Southbridge Pinewood on Dec. 26, and the second outbreak, contained to just one unit so far at the Hogarth Riverview Manor, was declared on Sunday.

"The definition of an outbreak is two or more cases that have two or more respiratory symptoms in a 48-hour period," Sieswerda said.

He added that while the specific pathogen or pathogens that caused the outbreaks remain unknown, measures to control the outbreak are already underway.

"With respiratory outbreaks, there are a number of measures," Sieswerda said. "The first and most important one is increasing hand hygiene, because that is the primary way people spread disease, by not washing their hands."

Other measures include the cancellation of all admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities in the locations of the outbreaks, as well as visitations being restricted to just family members and caregivers.

Sieswerda added that respiratory outbreaks typically last between one to two weeks, but "that really depends on how effective the measures are [...] depending on whether or not visitors adhere to the restrictions in place, how effective the staff are at washing their hands and preventing transfer from person-to-person."

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is discouraging people from visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities when feeling sick or unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable, including infants, children, elderly people and those with chronic illnesses.

Health officials are reminding people that best practices to prevent getting or spreading infections include getting a flu shot, regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, putting used tissues in the garbage right after use, and staying home if sick.