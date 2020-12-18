COVID-19 outbreak declared at Southbridge Pinewood long-term care home

A second Thunder Bay long-term care home operated by Southbridge has declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced on Friday that a staff member at the Southbridge Pinewood facility has tested positive.

The province has directed a COVID-19 outbreak to be declared in long-term care or retirement home settings when one resident or staff member is a confirmed case.

The health unit said, at this time, there is no evidence of the virus having spread within the facility. The health unit, along with the home, have launched an assessment of the situation, which includes enhanced surveillance and testing activities as well as on-site inspections.

An outbreak at the Southbridge Roseview home resulted in over 100 people living or working in the home testing positive within a month. Twelve of the 14 COVID-19 deaths in the Thunder Bay District were residents at that home. Eight new cases were announced at Roseview on Friday.

Meanwhile, the health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the John Owens Residence long-term care facility at the Geraldton District Hospital to be over. As well, an outbreak at Holy Saviour Catholic School in Marathon is now over.