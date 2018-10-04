Thunder Bay, Ont., police make arrest in south-side shooting

A 26-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting on the city's south side that sent another man to hospital in May.

The shooting occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on May 8 outside Newfie's Pub at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Brodie Street. A 26-year-old male was shot while standing on the sidewalk outside the establishment, and taken to hospital. He was released shortly after.

At the time, police said the man's injuries indicated a shotgun was used.

Detectives were met with reluctance on the part of the people who were involved or witnessed the incident as they attempted to investigate. However, evidence and interviews led to police identifying the 26-year-old accused, and getting a warrant for his arrest. Officers with the plain-clothes Community Response Team then spotted the accused walking in the area of McMurray Avenue and Ogden Street at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was arrested without incident, and has been charged with:

Attempted murder

Reckless discharge of firearm

Possession of firearm contrary to a prohibition order

Careless use of firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

He appeared in Thunder Bay court on Thursday morning, and was remanded into custody.