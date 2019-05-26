Cause of south-side Thunder Bay, Ont., house fire under investigation

The cause of a fire that caused heavy damage to a south-side Thunder Bay home on Saturday is under investigation.

Fire crews were called to the Edward Street South residence at about 10:30 Saturday night.

They found heavy smoke and flame in the basement, which were spreading to other parts of the house.

Firefighters began working to knock the fire down, and prevent it from spreading to an adjacent, occupied home.

The fire was brought under control, and firefighters searched the home, confirming it to be empty.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement, but the exact cause remains under investigation.