Thunder Bay police say injured man on south side dies, investigation now a homicide

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man found in distress on a south-side sidewalk last Thursday afternoon has died and they're treating the case as a homicide.

Thunder Bay police also identified the victim as Andrew Ayre, 52, of Thunder Bay.

Officers were called to the intersection of Victoria Avenue and North Street at about 4 p.m., on April 25 with reports of an injured man on the sidewalk.

Ayre was taken to hospital; police confirmed on Monday that he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say they continue to look for information from the public. Anyone who can help investigators is being asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.