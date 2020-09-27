Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigate assault on city's south side

Thunder Bay police are searching for suspects in an assault that sent a 43-year-old man to a London, Ont., hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police were dispatched to a location in the 100 block of May Street South at about 12:10 a.m. Saturday with reports of an assault that had just occurred.

Responding officers found paramedics already on the scene, tending to the 43-year-old male victim, who police said had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and then to a hospital in London, Ont., for further treatment. He remains in hospital, police said, but further details weren't provided.

The police Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.