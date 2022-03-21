New businesses excited about revitalization of Thunder Bay's south core neighbourhood

The owners of two new Thunder Bay businesses are excited about what opening their doors means for the northwestern Ontario city's south core neighbourhood.

"When I when I purchased the building, you know, it was a far cry from where it's at now," said Chris Talarico, who owns the soon-to-open Carlito's Board Game Cafe, as well as the Simpson Street building where the cafe is located.

"People have been really supportive," he said. "People have really jumped on to the kind of cause."

"Everyone's super-excited about what's going on in the neighborhood."

Talarico said he expects Carlito's to open soon — they're waiting on a few orders to come in first.

Carlito's Board Game Cafe is scheduled to open soon. The business is located on Simpson Street. (Matt Fratpietro/CBC)

When that happens, Talarico said visitors can expect "smiling, friendly faces, some freshly brewed coffee, freshly made food and a demo game."

"We're going to know every game on the shelf," he said. "I want to be able to sit down with you and be able to teach you and give you that experience so that you can walk out with a new game and understand how to play it so that you can then bring it to your community. You can then bring it to your family and keep the keep the hobby going."

Bruno Ceci, who's part of the Carlito's Board Game Cafe team, said his interest in board gaming grew out of game nights with his family.

"It was more of a family thing, and friends," he said. "Playing board games, start with Clue and, you know, start upgrading from there."

"Then I started holding my own game nights at my house and getting friends over," he said. "So it was really good getting that get together with a lot of food around and having a good time."

A few blocks away, another new addition to the neighbourhood is already drawing in customers.

The Tilted Turret Pinball Pub, located in the former Coo House on Archibald Street, opened its doors about a month ago, co-owner Steve Vares said.

"We didn't know what to expect," Vares said. "We had some preliminary numbers, sort of where we needed to be at."

"We've so far been able to exceed those numbers."

The former Coo House in Thunder Bay is home to the Tilted Turret Pinball Pub. (Sean Vanderklis/CBC)

Vares said the pub's owners didn't initially think they'd be part of a revitalization of the south core area.

"We were thinking we're going to be a destination," he said. "But now I'm seeing more and more go on on this side of the city, and it really is great to see."

Things will open up even further in the coming years, as well, as the city prepares for the potential demolition of the Victoriaville Shopping Centre in 2024. The next year, the section of Victoria Avenue that was blocked off to accommodate the mall is scheduled to re-open to traffic, as well.

But that's not the only part of the neighbourhood that will provide some opportunities for business owners, Talarico said.

"I recommend anyone who's kind of thinking about getting into investing in their community to look at Simpson Street," he said. "The cost is low to get in there and it's been super rewarding."

"It's been a lot of work, but it's been worth it."