Sounds of the Season brings fresh produce to Nibinamik

KBM Resources once again helped make the holidays a little more special for Nibinamik.

For the third consecutive year the company, based in northwestern Ontario, participated in CBC Thunder Bay's annual Sounds of the Season food drive on Tuesday. It delivered a planeload of food to the First Nation, located about 500 kilometres north of the city.

Micah Wapoose is a technician with the company and a member of the community of about 500, about half of whom live on-reserve and the others live in places such as Thunder Bay, Dryden and Sioux Lookout.

The food "will help a lot because the food is pretty expensive up there, especially the dried goods" he said. "It will help a lot during the holidays, especially during the feasts."

Micah Wapoose, an KBM Resources employee and member of Nibinamik unloads food delivered on a KBM Resources plane during the 2018 CBC Thunder Bay Sounds of the Season food drive. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Wapoose is staying in the community through the holidays to participate in a moose hunt with his uncles.

Earlier this year, he accompanied elders on a historic canoe trip, visiting traditional spots along the way and connecting young people to the land.

"Actually doing what my ancestors would have done a couple generations ago," was a powerful experience for him, he said, adding "it feels like home, like when you sit on your couch, it feels like that, put me outside and it feels like home."

Nibinamik was one of 19 communities receiving a shipments as part of this year's food drive. The First Nation received a variety of goods, including fresh tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers.

More than 80,000 pounds of food will be delivered to 19 northern communities during CBC Thunder Bay's 2019 Sounds of the Season food drive. (CBC Thunder Bay)

The company was one of five helping out with this year's Sounds of the Season — the others are Wasaya Airways, North Star Air, Bearskin Airlines, and Perimeter Air — by donating planes which are delivering the food to the recipient communities.

CBC Thunder Bay was broadcasting live throughout the day from the Thunder Bay International Airport.